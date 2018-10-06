EPL: Manchester United secure comeback win as Super Eagles stars suffer defeats

Related News

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United were saved their blushes on Sunday as they came from two goals down to beat Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Amid speculations that Mourinho was on the verge of losing his job, United made a horrific start as goals from Kenedy on seven minutes and Yoshinori Muto three minutes later put the visitors two goals clear.

After witnessing one of the worst first-half performances at Old Trafford in recent history, Mourinho was forced to tweak his side – and that decision paid off.

Juan Mata netted a beautiful free-kick on 70 minutes and Anthony Martial levelled matters on the 76th minute, after a lovely move involving Pogba.

With the clock ticking down, substitute Sanchez made the winning contribution as he nodded home from Ashley Young’s cross in the final minute of normal time to seal a dramatic three points for United – and perhaps save the job of their manager.

However, for Super Eagles stars that would be heading to Nigeria for the AFCON qualifying matches against Libya, they had it rough on Saturday; losing their home games in a disappointing fashion.

The duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester City but they were beaten 2-1 by visiting Everton.

It was worse for Isaac Success’ Watford as they were humiliated 4-0 by AFC Bournemouth at the Vicarage Road.

Success is one of the 24 players invited by Coach Gernot Rohr for the upcoming games against Libya in Uyo and Sfax, Tunisia.

Elsewhere Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Crystal Palace by a lone goal away from home. Tottenham Hotspur also got similar result at Wembley against Cardiff City.

Results

Burnley 1 – 1 Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City 1 – 2 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 0 Cardiff City

Watford 0 – 4 AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United 3 – 2 Newcastle United