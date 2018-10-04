Europa League: Iwobi shines as Arsenal extend winning streak

Related News

Alex Iwobi gave another commendable performance on Thursday as Arsenal extended their winning streak to eight games.

The Gunners were unstoppable in their Europa League clash as they cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Azeri champions Qarabag with Iwobi getting an assist for one of the goals.

Sokratis bundled in a Nacho Monreal header on four minutes in Baku, with Arsenal academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe and French youngster Matteo Guendouzi also scoring their first goals for the club.

With Thursday’s win, Arsenal have an edge over Sporting Lisbon on goal difference at the top of Group E, after the Portuguese side snatched a 2-1 win in Ukraine with two late goals against Vorskla Poltava.

In other games played on Thursday, Nigeria’s Victor Moses came in as a substitute for Willian as Chelsea labored to lone goal win over Videoton.

Alvaro Morata got the only goal for the Blues.

Elsewhere, Odsonne Edouard fired Celtic ahead after just two minutes in Austria, but a brace from Munas Dabbur and a goal from Japanese forward Takumi Minamino gave Salzburg the second win in two Group B matches.

Seven-time European champions AC Milan recovered from a goal down at home to Olympiakos to claim a 3-1 victory in Group F, as Patrick Cutrone scored twice either side of a Gonzalo Higuain effort.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers who were in action at home to Rapid Vienna secured a 3-1 win while Nigerian youngster Samuel Chukwueze was part of the Villareal team that played a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Spartak Moscow.