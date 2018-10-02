Manchester United vs Valencia (LIVE UPDATES): Mourinho out to end poor run

Related News

Three matches without a win has put Jose Mourinho and Manchester United under intense pressure as they host Valencia in the UEFA Champions League tonight.

United have been rocked by lots of off-field problems this season, with Mourinho having issues with different players week in week out.

There is also much to worry about as Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, and Marcos Rojo are all unavailable for Manchester United owing to varying injuries.

Life is not any better for Valencia who have also found life tough domestically this season.

They picked up their first win of the season at Real Sociedad on Saturday after drawing five of their first six La Liga matches.

Despite their domestic problems, United are top of Group H in the Champions League after beating Young Boys in their opening match. They will hope to keep the momentum tonight

On their part, Marcelino’s men are third in the group after losing 2-0 at home against Juventus, whether they can explore United’s recent poor form is yet to be seen.

Kickoff is 8:00 p.m.

Line ups

VALENCIA STARTING XI: Neto; Piccini, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Coquelin, Parejo, Kondogbia, Guedes; Rodrigo, Batshuayi

VALENCIA SUBS: Domenech, Vezo, Soler, Gameiro, Cheryshev, Diakhaby, Wass

MAN UTD STARTING XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw; Fellaini, Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, Sanchez

MAN UTD SUBS: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Fred, Mata, McTominay, Martial

A little behind schedule but both teams; Manchester United and Valencia are on the pitch and set for action

Manchester United with the kickoff!

Valencia win a throw-in near the United box

Bastshuayi commits a foul and United get a free kick

Valencia lose possession in the box but Rashford could not get the best use of the world

Sanchez with a teasing cross to Pogba but Valencia defenders make the clearance

Lukaku flagged offside

Dangerous challenge by Luke Shaw from Manchester United. Francis Coquelin on the receiving end of that.

CHANCE! Valencia’ Goncalo Guedes with a good shot,but the United keeper saves it

David Beckham among the fans at Old Trafford but his former team Manchester United not doing well enough

Marcus Rashford fails to find the target with a shot from outside the box

Manchester United Captain Antonio Valencia escapes a booking after a bad tackle

Francis Coquelin gets the first booking tonight

Valencia are dictating the pace at Old Trafford and they are creating chances

Free kick for United in a dangerous area

Another booking Rodrigo gets a yellow card for foul on Baily

A debatable yellow card though

Eric Bailly is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field.

Ball possession: Manchester United: 51%, Valencia: 49%.

United have got into a number of good positions tonight, but there is a lack of conviction about them when they do get into the final third at the moment. They seem to be hesitating on the ball, which is allowing Valencia to get back into shape.

Penalty shout by United but referee turns it down and rightly too

Yellow Card: Daniel Parejo Valencia captain gets booked for foul on Pogba

Three minutes added time

Half Time Manchester United 0-0 Valencia

Second half resumes

The referee signals a free kick as Nemanja Matic trips Geoffrey Kondogbia

Both teams are equal on ball possession so far

Geoffrey Kondogbia is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field after putting his body to stop a shot by Rashford

Free kick for United just outside the Valencia box

Pogba takes a good kick but Valencia keeper parries away for a corner

United with a barrage of attacks on the Valencia defense but no goal yet

Romelu Lukaku forces a good save from Neto who turns the ball behind for a corner!

Another shot by Alexis Sanchez is blocked

The home fans have gone almost silent as they are not delivering

Piccini gets a yellow card after tripping Martial just outside the box

Martial goes for goal but his effort bounces off the crossbar

Romelu Luakaku gets a Yellow card too as United are running out of time

Lukaku with a chance but heads the ball over

Three added minutes