League Cup: Derby County knocks out Manchester United

Related News

Manchester United have been knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round for the first time in 10 years.

The Red Devils were surprisingly sent packing by Championship side Derby County via penalty shootouts (7-8) after they had initially played a 2-2 draw in regulation time on Tuesday night at Old Trafford.

The hosts took the lead through Juan Mata after only three minutes, but a goal-of-the-season contender from Harry Wilson leveled things up in the second half before United were reduced to 10 men when goalkeeper Sergio Romero handled the ball outside his area.

Jack Marriott seemed to have set the Rams on course for victory with an 85th-minute header, but United took full advantage of six minutes of injury time as Marouane Fellaini nodded home an equaliser from close range in the fifth added minute to rescue a penalty shootout.

However, it only proved to be a temporary reprieve as Phil Jones saw his spot-kick saved after 15 successful penalties in a row, securing Derby’s first win at Old Trafford since 2001.

In some of the other Cup games on Tuesday, Manchester City eased into the fourth round with a routine 3-0 win over Oxford United

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyhad Mahrez and Phil Foden saw the Premier League champions cruising to victory.

Fulham meanwhile saw off Championship side Millwall in a London derby at The Den with Cryus Christie’s superb long-range strike sealing a 3-1 win after Tom Elliot had pulled back for the hosts.

Crystal Palace have found goals hard to come by in the Premier League but had no such problems away to West Brom as they recorded a 3-0 win.

Kelechi Iheanacho and his Leicester City teammates have also progressed to the fourth round after they beat fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton via penalties.

England – EFL Cup

AFC Bournemouth 3 – 2 Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool 2 – 0 Queens Park Rangers

Burton Albion 2 – 1 Burnley

Millwall 1 – 3 Fulham

FTOxford United 0 – 3 Manchester City

Preston North End 2 – 2 Middlesbrough *

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 – 0 Leicester City *

Wycombe Wanderers 3 – 4 Norwich City

Manchester United 2 – 2 Derby County *

FTWest Bromwich Albion 0 – 3 Crystal Palace