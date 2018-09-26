Women’s Basketball World Cup: Buhari congratulates D’Tigress

Related News

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated the nation’s women basketball team after winning their second game in the ongoing FIBA women’s Basketball World Cup.

The team moved closer to qualifying for the quarter-final of the ongoing FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain after they defeated their counterparts from Argentina 75-70 in their last group game on Tuesday.

The Nigerian team will now battle Greece for a place in the quarter finals of the tournament.

Mr Buhari posted this on the day he delivered his speech at the 73rd Session of the High-Level General Debate of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday evening.

“Congratulations to our women basketball team, D’Tigress, who today won their second game in the ongoing FIBA Women’s World Cup. We are proud of you, and of what you have accomplished so far,” he stated.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Buhari unfolded Nigeria’s stance on international matters before a global audience in New York on Tuesday.