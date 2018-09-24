ABS Coach Tunde Sanni resigns

Related News

Tunde Sanni, Coach of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC of Ilorin has resigned, the Coordinator of the team, Idris Musa, said on Monday.

Mr Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, the state capital that Mr Sanni had turned in his resignation letter later after a meeting with the team’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka.

After the meeting, Messrs Chukwuemeka and Sanni refused to comment on the matter.

The club’s U-15 coach, Taofeeq Babatunde, has been drafted to assist the Assistant Coach, Suleiman Quadri, pending when a substantive manager will be appointed.

His resignation may be due to recent results, which are not in favour of the Saraki Boys.

The team lost to Kebbi United 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 draw during regulation time in the round of 64 encounter of the Aiteo Cup in Minna.

The Saraki Boys also lost 3-0 to Mighty Jets of Jos and drew 0-0 with the Jos-based side in the return leg on Wednesday in Ilorin at Bet9ja Nigeria National League’s (NNL), Match Day 10 encounter.

NAN reports that Mr Sanni, who was appointed in January, was unveiled to journalists in March before the commencement of the 2017/2018 NNL season.

(NAN)