Lagos SWAN mourns Iloh

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos State Chapter, has expressed shock at the demise of one of its patrons, Moses Iloh.

The State SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, in a statement signed by Bunmi Ogunyale, Secretary of the chapter, said Mr Iloh would be greatly missed.

Mr Oshundun extolled the virtues of the late veteran sports administrator, saying he was a pillar of the association for many years.

“Despite leaving us at a ripe age, Mr Iloh’s demise is a great loss to us in Lagos SWAN and the country as a whole.

“We would forever miss him because he was not just our patron, but our father.

“Rev. Iloh was a passionate sports man and he was always there to advice and guide us any time we ran to him.

“I pray the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and also give his family members and the sports community the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he said.

The late Mr Iloh, according to the statement, played a major role in completion of the Lagos SWAN secretariat.

According to family sources, the firebrand sports administrator died on Saturday at the age of 88.

He was until his demise the General Overseer of Soul Winning Chapel, with headquarters in Yaba, Lagos.

The deceased was also the former president of the Nigeria Cycling Federation.

(NAN)