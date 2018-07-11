Williams marches on to her 10th Wimbledon semifinal

Related News

Part of the All England Club etiquette is to address the ladies competing at the Grand Slam properly and Serena Williams, though married to Alex Ohanian has been addressed as Mrs. Williams.

She went marching on into the semifinal on Tuesday with a comeback win over Camila Giorgi.

Serena came back from losing the first set 6-3 to take the last two sets 6-3 6-4 to qualify for her 10th semifinal appearance at SW19.

Even though seeded 25 coming into Wimbledon, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is ranked No.181 on the WTA tour and by beating Giorgi, she became the lowest ranked player to make the semifinal at Wimbledon.

After the match, Serena revealed she was confident of overturning the deficit. “I never thought I was in danger of losing this match,” she told the tournament’s official website.

“Even when I was down the first set, I thought, ‘well, she’s playing great, I’m doing a lot of the right things’. I never felt it was out of my hands. If there is one lesson I would teach my daughter it’s never giving in, always fighting. It’s really important in life, no matter what you’re going through, to never quit.”

She will come up against 29-year-old German, Julia Goerges, whom she beat in the third round at the French Open before pulling out of Roland Garros with a hand injury. The other semifinal will see Angelique Kerber come up against Jelena Ostapenko.