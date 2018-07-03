FIFA bans Caribbean official for 2 years over ticket resale

Related News

St Vincent and Grenadines football supremo Venold Coombs has been banned for two years from the game for illegal ticket resale at the 2014 World Cup, the ruling body FIFA said on Tuesday.

FIFA said in a statement that its ethics committee also fined the official 40,000 dollars for the offences four years ago in Brazil.

Coombs was found guilty of having violated FIFA rules on bribery and corruption, conflict of interest and loyalty of selling tickets purchased by his domestic federation.

He was also found guilty of a profiteering mark-up, meanwhile he was one of FIFA standing committee members.

(dpa/NAN)