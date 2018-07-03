NFF Crisis: Pinnick’s lawyers warn of lengthy ban

Related News

Nigeria is at a risk of a lengthy ban from football matters by FIFA if the latest round of crisis that has engulfed football administration in the country is not addressed promptly.

This is the warning from lawyers representing the embattled Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, whose legitimacy is now being threatened.

Responding to the call by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, asking that Mr Pinnick steps down for Chris Giwa as NFF chairman following a court order, solicitors from Festus Keyamo chambers have argued that the minister’s call is null and void for varying reasons.

Mr Dalung based his judgement on a high court ruling and a directive by the justice minister that he obeys the ruling.

Based on the ruling, Mr Giwa assumed office at the NFF secretariat yesterday backed by security operatives. Both men have for over three years been claiming leadership of the NFF after being elected in separate congresses.

Mr Pinnick’s lawyers, however, argue that the NFF was an affiliate of FIFA which does not entertain its affairs being treated by civil courts.

“The NFF is an affiliate of FIFA. It should be noted that FIFA has consistently maintained that this same matter has been taken to the highest Court of Sports Arbitration in Switzerland by these same individuals and they have lost.

“FIFA is only bound by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sports AND DOES NOT ENTERTAIN OR TOLERATE decisions by local courts in footballing nations, worldwide.

“Hence, FIFA has since upheld the decision of the Court of Arbitration on this matter and recognised the NFF Board, led by Amaju Pinnick. Nigeria has a duty to comply with that decision,” part of the statement from Mr Keyamo’s chambers, read.

The dire consequences that may follow the forcible eviction of Pinnick would be enormous, as argued by his solicitors.

The immediate casualties of a possible ban from FIFA would be; (a)The Falconets who have qualified and are scheduled to participate in the Under-20 Female World Cup in July, 2018 (b) The final phases of the AFCON Qualifiers for the Super Eagles scheduled for August/September, 2018 (c) The Super Falcons defending their title in December in Ghana (d) No Nigerian Club side would be allowed to participate in the Continental Championships and (e) the future of all Nigerian players based in Nigeria would be in jeopardy as no Nigerian player would be allowed to be sold or transferred to any club anywhere in the world, the law firm explained.