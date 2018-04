Related News

It was always going to be a mountain to climb for Kei Nishikori, coming up against the king of clay, Rafael Nadal, in the Monte Carlo final on Sunday; and so it ultimately proved in one hour and 33 minutes.

Nadal won 6-3, 6-2 to become the first man in tennis’ open era to win the same tournament 11 times. With the win, Nadal guaranteed his No.1 status in the world for the 171st week.

The 31-year-old Spaniard is also the first man to win 32 ATP Masters 1000 title.