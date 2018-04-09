Commonwealth Games: D’Tigers lose third consecutive game

D'Tigers

After a third consecutive loss, to Australia, on Monday at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, Nigeria’s national basketball team, D’Tigers, will make their way from Australia thoroughly beaten in Pool A.

The hosts proved too strong across all four quarters. They won the first 23-17; the second 25-10; the third 28-14, and the fourth 21-14 for an easy 97-55 win despite Ikechukwu Diogu the highest points maker in the match with 19 points.

D’Tigers lost their first match 110-65, then lost to Canada 82-67. It was largely predicted before the start of the tournament that things wouldn’t be easy for the team that was comprised of six home-based players and six foreign-based players.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.