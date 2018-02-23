Okocha seals new endorsement deal

Related News

Few days after he was named in the NFF Legends XI, Nigerian football legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has added another feather to his cap; having been officially crowned “King of the Game”.

Okocha has been named as the ambassador for new sports betting platform, BetKing and he has expressed great delight with his new role.

Widely seen as one of the greatest players of his generation and one of Africa’s best, the former Super Eagles captain and European league veteran was the star of the show as the much-anticipated BetKing platform made its entry into the Nigerian sports betting market.

“I’ve trained my whole life to be a winner and if I know two things it’s that to be the best takes passion and persistence. Similarly, BetKing’s philosophy really speaks to me in that it believes that everyone, whatever their position, has a chance to become King of their own destiny,” said Jay-Jay who himself has come a long way since he began playing football on the streets of Enugu with a makeshift ball.

BetKing during its official launch and unveiling of Okocha as its ambassador disclosed some of its innovations.

“We are committed to changing the face of the sports betting industry in Nigeria and will be continuously customizing and developing new products with attractive innovative features, whilst maintaining our philosophy of putting our agents and online customers first,” said BetKing CEO, Byron Petzer.

In celebrating customers as kings, BetKing’s plan also includes special promotions and “royal spotlights” on winners and top performing agents.

The company also said it would be creating over 4000 jobs in 12 months through its agency network across the country, according to the co-founder, Adekunle Adeniji.