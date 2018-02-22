WAFU Women’s Cup: Nigeria lose to Ghana in semi-final clash  

Falconets

The Black Queens of Ghana have beaten the Super Falcons of Nigeria to the final ticket at the ongoing WAFU Women’s Cup in Abidjan.

It was the Nigerian Ladies that scored first through Alice Ogebe who headed in the ball in the 8th minute.

However, the Black Queens ensured parity barely 10 minutes later through Ampah Faustina.

From then, there were no goals for either side; a development which meant that the game was decided via penalty kicks.

At the end, it was the Ghanaian Ladies who prevailed 5-4 and would now meet host, Cote’d Ivoire in the final this weekend.

