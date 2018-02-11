EPL: Mourinho fails Newcastle United test again

Related News

On six previous league visits to St James’ Park across two spells as Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho never tasted success away to Newcastle United.

In his first visit as Manchester United coach on Sunday, the story was not different as the Special One could only watch as his team were beaten by a lone goal by the Magpies.

A second-half goal from Matt Ritchie earned Newcastle United the 1-0 win in Sunday’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

The Magpies had dropped into the relegation zone courtesy of Huddersfield Town’s 4-1 victory over Bournemouth, but Ritchie’s well-taken effort gave Rafael Benitez’s side their first league victory in the North-East since October 21.

Man United had their chances but a number of saves from Martin Dubravka and desperate blocks from defenders left Jose Mourinho’s team sitting 16 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.