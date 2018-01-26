Deji Tinubu, former Lagos Sports Commission boss, dies

Deji Tinubu
Deji Tinubu [Photo credit: P.M.EXPRESS]

Ayodeji Tinubu, the erstwhile Special Adviser on Sports to the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has been confirmed dead at the General Hospital, Epe.

Mr. Tinubu, who was the immediate past Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, was confirmed dead on Thursday

It was gathered that he slumped while participating in a novelty match by members of the Lagos State Government cabinet who are having a retreat in the Epe area of Lagos State.

He was a member of the immediate past administration in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He was also the younger brother of Wale Tinubu, Oando CEO.

