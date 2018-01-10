Nigerian club footballers involved in auto crash

Related News

The players of a newly-promoted Nigeria Professional Football League club, Kwara United FC, were on Wednesday involved in a ghastly accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the players were returning to their base in Ilorin after participating in the just concluded Bet9ja NNL Super 4 tournament held in Lagos.

According to updates by some of the players involved in the auto crash, no life was lost in the accident but a few of the traveling contingent suffered varying degrees of injuries and have since been taken to the hospital

Kwara United are returning to the elite division after two seasons in the second tier.

They were meant to start the new NPFL season with a home game against Niger Tornadoes on Sunday. It is not clear if the game will go ahead as planned.