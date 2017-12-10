COPA Lagos 2017: Nigeria, Spain to battle for title

The 2017 COPA Lagos Beach Soccer Tournament is set for a thrilling finish this Sunday as the Supersand Eagles of Nigeria will be battling it out against Spain for this year’s title.

Both Nigeria and Spain have won their first two matches and whoever makes it a hat-trick of wins in Sunday’s game will be crowned champions.

The Supersand Eagles edged Morocco 7-6 while Spain sent Lebanon packing 7-3 in their respective opening games.

On Saturday, the Supersand Eagles, one of Africa’s two flag-bearers at this year’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in The Bahamas, beat Lebanon 9-8 while Spain were more emphatic as they edged Morocco 8-5.

The stage is now evenly-poised for the Nigeria- Spain battle later tonight.

The Supersand Eagles won the first three editions of the COPA Lagos International Beach Soccer Tournament.

They however finished as runners-up to Cote d’Ivoire in 2015.

Last year, the COPA Lagos International Beach Soccer Tournament was not full-fledged, as it held under the banner of the CAF Beach Soccer Cup of Nations at the same venue.

Meanwhile, in the club category, it is evenly poised as all four participating teams have won one and lost one game.

The Pepsi Academy provided one of the most shocking results from Saturday’s game beating the Arsenal Beach soccer team 3-2 in a pulsating encounter.

Kebbi Beach Soccer team who were narrowly defeated in their opening game against Arsenal turned on style on Saturday as the pounded Gidi Sharks 9-4.

For Sunday’s game, Gidi Sharks have a tough task against Arsenal while Kebbi BSC will take on the Pepsi Academy team.

Saturday’s Matches

15:00 – Kebbi BSC 9-4 Gidi Sharks

16:15 – Spain 8-5 Morocco

18:00 – Arsenal BSC 2-3 Pepsi Football Academy

19:15 – Nigeria 9-8 Lebanon

Sunday 10.12.17

15:00 – Pepsi Football Academy v Kebbi BSC

16:15 – Lebanon v Morocco

18:00 – Gidi Sharks v Arsenal BSC

19:15 – Nigeria v Spain

