NAN Sports Editor emerges Lagos SWAN chairman

Related News

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos State Chapter, on Wednesday elected Debo Osundun of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as its new chairman.

Mr. Osundun defeated Boluwaji Bamidele of Complete Sports 79 to 10 votes in a free and fair electoral process which also brought in Adeola Omo-kivie of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) as Vice-Chairman.

Monica Iheakan of the Sun Newspapers returned as the Treasurer while Ganiu Yusuff of Complete Sports won the post of Financial Secretary.

An elated Mr. Osundun, after being sworn in, pledged his continued loyalty to the association, calling for more harmony within the sports writing fraternity.

“I am elated to win the seat of Chairman of our esteemed association. It is a call to duty, because I have been urged by every one of you who voted me in.

“I therefore promise to do my best to continue to move the association to the next level and also call for a united association progressing for the same ambition.

“My experience over the years, having served in different capacities of Lagos SWAN, will work for me as I will look forward to everybody rallying round us to work together.

“The future is in our hands and I have the confidence of doing what is required of me to uphold the good image and integrity built over the years of SWAN to the betterment of members,’’ Mr. Osundun, a Senior Editor with NAN, said.

The SWAN National President, Honour Sirawoo, alongside Quasim Akinreti, the Chairman of Lagos State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), as well as other national officials supervised the electoral proceedings.

Mr. Sirawoo, while speaking at the occasion, congratulated the new executive committee members, and urged them to preserve and protect the integrity of the association.

“You should also ensure you carry all members along accordingly,’’ he said.

(NAN)