Ex-Ghanaian footballer Abubakari Yakubu is dead

Abubakari Yakubu
Abubakari Yakubu [Photo Credit: twitter@ghanafaofficial]

A former Ghana and Ajax defensive midfielder, Abubakari Yakubu, has died at the age of 35, the Ghanaian Football Association said on Wednesday.

The Ghana FA announced the news on Twitter but did not give the reason for his death.

Multiple media reports, however, indicate that Yakubu died in a hospital in the southern Ghanaian city of Tema on Tuesday.

“We’re sad to hear the death of former Ghana, Ajax and Vitesse midfielder Abubakari Yakubu. Our thoughts are with his family. May his soul RIP (rest in peace),” the Ghanaian FA tweeted.

Yakubu won 16 caps for Ghana and helped his country qualify for the 2006 World Cup. He was, however, not picked for the tournament’s finals in Germany.

A versatile player who slotted into defence when required, Yakubu won the Dutch league and Cup double in 2002 and added another league title in 2004.

He left Ajax for Vitesse Arnhem in 2004 after 89 appearances.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.