PSG, Bayern Munich qualify for Champions League 2nd Round

Barcelona celebrates after the match [Photo: ESPN]
PSG and Bayern Munich became the first teams to qualify for the second round of the UEFA Champions League after winning their match day four games.

PSG defeated Anderlecht of Belgium 5-0 while Bayern won away to Celtic 2-1.

In England,  Manchester United made it four wins in four with a 2-0 win over Benfica while Chelsea were thrashed in Rome by Roma 3-0.

See full results of Tuesday’s matches below.

Champions League – Full Time

Group A

Basel 1 – 2 CSKA Moscow

Manchester United 2 – 0 Benfica

Group B

Celtic 1 – 2 Bayern Munich

PSG 5 – 0 Anderlecht

Group C

Atletico Madrid 1 – 1 Qarabag FK

Roma 3 – 0 Chelsea

Group D

Olympiacos 0 – 0 Barcelona

Sporting CP 1 – 1 Juventus

