Tennis: Croatian duo win doubles at Lagos Governor’s Cup

Related News

After winning the first leg men’s doubles, the duo of Ivan and Matej Sabanov from Croatia defied all odds to claim the title again in the second leg of the 17th Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship.

The competition ended Saturday at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

In the final watched by Tunji Bello, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, who represented the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, the Sabanovs were a delight to watch as they defeated the Sood’s brothers, Chandril and Lakshit from India, in straight set of 6-3,6-4.

In the women’s doubles, the pair of Conny Perrin of Switzerland and Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine beat Tadeja Majeric from Slovenia and Tiffany William from the UK in a tough duel that ended 6-1,6-2.

In the singles’ matches also decided on Saturday, Pedja Krstin of Serbia, who won the first leg, also repeated the same feat in the second leg, when he beat Johan Sebastien Tatlot from France 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Former champion, Conny Perrin, won the women’s singles after defeating first leg winner, Israeli Deniz khazaniuk in straight sets of 7-6,6-3.

Presentation to the winners of the men’s doubles was done by Tunji Bello in company of the chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Pius Akinyelure, and Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Deji Tinubu.

The representative of the Minister of Sports, Segun Akinlotan, the President of Lagos State Lawn Tennis Club, Gbenga Lufadeju and others were also part of the presentation.