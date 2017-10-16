200 participants set for IBB Ladies Closed Golf Champions in Abuja Friday

Related News

About 50 lady golfers and about 150 male golfers will compete this weekend at the 18th IBB Ladies Closed Golf Championships at the IBB Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

The club’s Lady Captain, Grace Ihonvbere, who disclosed this on Monday in Abuja said the lady golfers who were drawn from the club would compete for the championships.

“The male golfers have however been admitted into the competition as guest players,’’ she said.

Ms. Ihonvbere, who is also the competition’s defending champion, said the championship would be scored on the best net score over 36 holes.

“This 2017 edition will have the champion go away with not only the trophy and prize, but additional goodies, such as pampering at a spa, et cetera,’’ she said.

“It is a competition we have planned to help raise the level of the game here and give the ladies championships a pride of place in the club.

“This is why we planned during the closing ceremony to recognise and honour past champions, as well as place their names on the club’s mural like other club tournaments.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the championships will hold on Friday and Saturday, with the ceremonial tee-off slated for 7 a.m. on Friday.

“This 2017 edition of the Ladies Closed Golf Championships is a special one. It is going to be rounded off by a Championship Ball on Saturday at 7 p.m., where a lot of fun awaits all,’’ the Lady Captain said.

She said it was in line with making the championships exceptional that the Organising Committee co-chaired by Anne Addeh had gone all the way to ensure some uniqueness about the event.

“One good thing about this event is that the members are already primed to perform optimally, going by the Lady Captain’s efforts to prepare the ladies mentally on what to expect.

“It will therefore help to sharpen their game and raise their competitive level,’’ Ms. Addeh, a 2012 Lady Captain, said.

(NAN)