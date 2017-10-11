Deaf sports federation inaugurates 4 committees

Related News

The Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation (NDSF) has inaugurated four committees to enhance efficiency in its administration of the sport and place it on the national, continental and internal map.

The federation’s President, Usman Nahuche, who inaugurated the committees during the board’s inaugural meeting in Abuja, noted that the federation would support the committees to achieve the desired goals.

According to a statement by the NDSF spokesman, Chukwuemeka Opara, on Wednesday in Abuja, the committees are the technical, sponsorship/marketing, welfare and media/publicity committees.

“The technical committee which is headed by Yusuf Ibrahim will ensure improved performances of deaf athletes competing in various national and continental sports engagements.

“Ibrahim as the President of the West African Deaf Sports Federation, is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear on improving the skills and overall technical and tactical abilities of coaches and athletes,” the statement said.

“The NDSF will participate in more than eight continental and global events in 2018 and we are desirous of representing the country equitably in these competitions.’’

It quoted the NDSF President as saying that sponsorship and marketing committee, headed by Ige-Jenyo Olawale, would source for funds for the federation which was needed to execute its programmes.

“The committee will outline an efficient sponsorship programme for the federation and vigorously pursue our marketing drive to attract the necessary sponsorship.

“The Ibru group funded our trip to Mali for the last West African Deaf Soccer competition, while Bet.Naija, a games betting company among others, have supported in various ways to execute our programmes.

“We want to complement the efforts of these groups and ensure that funds do not debar us from participating in competitions and executing various programmes,’’ it said.

The statement said the welfare and the media/publicity committees, headed by Beckley Olujoke and Chukweuemak Opara, respectively had the requisite knowledge and could work with any of the committees.

“The welfare committee will ensure the enhancement of the members, coaches and athletes wellbeing, while the media/publicity committee will disseminate information adequately on NDSF to the world and attract global publicity to it,’’ it said.

It added that Mr. Nahuche said that the board would organise its 8th congress and seminar in November to articulate its policies and programmes to move the sport forward.

The statement said that Benedict Ekanem, the NDSF Desk Officer in the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, informed the board members that the era of sponsorship by the ministry was over.

“The ministry discovered that funds given to boards to execute their activities were diverted for private use and this made it give the federations only statutory subventions approved in budgets.

“Board members are therefore enjoined to seek sponsorship for their federations’ activities as they are entitled to certain percentages agreed with the boards’ leadership,’’ it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the board members used the occasion familiarise themselves with the basics of sign language.

(NAN)