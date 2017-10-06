Despite injuries, we’ll defeat Nigeria Super Eagles – Zambia Coach

Related News

Coach Wedson Nyirenda of the Chipolopolo of Zambia says his players are in high spirits to pick the maximum three points in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

Nyirenda spoke on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo while fielding questions from journalists on his plans to get the better of Nigeria on Saturday.

He said while a few of his players were injured, his team’s spirit was not dampened at all by this, saying “injuries are a part of the game of football.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Zambia’s first-choice goalkeeper, Kennedy Mweene, and striker, Patson Daka, were said to be among the few injured players in the Chipolopolo camp.

Nyirenda said, however, that his team had prepared enough to face the Super Eagles, adding that his players were confident of picking the maximum points in the match.

Speaking on the match with NAN, the Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Monday Uko, said he was confident the Super Eagles were already on their way to Russia for the World Cup.

He, however, advised Uyo fans to behave orderly during the match and control their emotions without jumping into the pitch in celebration of goals by the Eagles.

Mr. Uko said that the state government, in collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation, had put in place measures to allow all spectators to watch the match hitch-free.

(NAN)