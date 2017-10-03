2018 World Cup: Construction of venues on track despite delays, says Putin

Related News

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, said on Tuesday that some construction work at the 2018 World Cup stadiums remained behind schedule, but added he was satisfied with the venues’ overall condition.

“These delays are not critical, there is nothing terrible there, but as I have always said … it is the most difficult thing to resolve tasks at a final stage,” Mr. Putin said at a meeting with senior sports officials, regional governors and prominent athletes.

The meeting was called to discuss preparations for the tournament.

“If we relax, we will not fully accomplish the work.”

Moscow has eased visa regulations for foreign football fans and pumped billions of dollars into stadiums, hotels and other infrastructure.

Yet while officials were upbeat about the country’s progress in preparing for next year’s tournament, they stressed that much still needed to be done.

Sports Minister, Pavel Kolobkov, said preparations to host the 2018 tournament were in full swing but they had not been without difficulties and delays.

Mr. Kolobkov said the 45,000-seat World Cup stadium in Samara, which has been plagued with delays over the past year, remained behind schedule.

“There are some delays at different stages of construction at the stadium in Samara,” he said, adding that the company building the venue had been fined.

“A time-table for making up for the delays and (a system) for the daily monitoring of the venue’s completion have been established.”

The company building the stadium said in August it was 30 days behind schedule.

It had then said it hoped to make up for lost time and end work on the venue by the end of the year, the initial deadline for its completion.

Russia showcased four of its 12 World Cup venues during this year’s Confederations Cup.

It was a two-week tournament which featured the home country, defending world champions Germany and the champions from FIFA’s regional confederations.

Many of the remaining venues, however, are still under construction and have yet to be tested.

The post-World Cup future of some of the stadiums — including those in cities which do not have Russian Premier League clubs — remains under discussion.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the governor of the Kaliningrad region, Anton Alikhanov, asked Mr. Putin to ensure that “at least some regions” receive state support to maintain the venues after the tournament.

“For Kaliningrad, where there is no Premier League club for now, handling a 35,000-seat stadium is quite difficult,” Mr. Alikhanov said.

Russia is set to host the World Cup from June 14 to July 15 in 12 venues spread across 11 cities including Moscow, St Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.

(Reuters/NAN)