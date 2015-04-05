CHAN 2016 Qualifiers: Nigeria drawn against Burkina Faso

Related News

The home-based Super Eagles team have been handed a seemingly fair draw as they seek qualification for the Orange African Nations Championship, CHAN,​ Rwanda 2016.



They were pitched alongside Burkina Faso in the draws conducted on Sunday, April 5, 2015.



Sunday’s draw was done based on the zonal representation of the National Associations affiliated to CAF and Nigeria was seeded in Zone West B which also houses fellow West African Countries, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger , Burkina Faso and Togo.

The first leg games in the respective groups are expected to be played in the weekend of October 16-18 while the second leg games comes up a fortnight later between October 23-25 2015,

The winners of the three fixtures in the zone will join the twelve others that would emerge from the other groups including the host Rwanda to complete a roster of 16 teams.

Now going into its 4th edition, Nigeria has only qualified for the CHAN tournament just once; at the last edition held in South Africa where the home-based Eagles finished third.

The CHAN tournament is designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

The first edition was held in 2009 in Cote d’Ivoire with DR Congo emerging as champions. The second edition held in 2011 in Sudan had Tunisia as winners whilst Libya won the third edition in 2014 in South Africa.