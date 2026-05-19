The South-West Development Commission (SWDC) has explained that the rail operating and track access license it attained covers operations on existing Nigerian tracks in the South West region, and not construction of new tracks in the region.

SWDC clarified its operation license in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, acknowledging the public interest and excitement that followed the grant of a provisional licence to operate passenger and freight rail services in the region.

On Thursday, SWDC announced that it secured a provisional rail operating and track access licence from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The commission said the license will pave the way for SWDC-led passenger and freight rail services across existing rail corridors in the region states; Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.

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While clarifying its operations on Tuesday, SWDC explained that the licence was not for the construction of new rail lines, but for operating passenger and freight services on existing rail corridors linking communities, businesses, industrial hubs and economic centres across the South-West.

“We note that the licence has been misconstrued in some quarters as authorization to construct new rail infrastructure. This is incorrect.

“The provisional rail operating and track access licence issued by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) authorizes SWDC to provide services on existing narrow and standard gauge rail corridors in the region. The licence does not extend to the construction of new rail tracks,” the statement read.

According to the commission, the license grant forms the foundation of the South-West Rail, Agro-Industrial and Logistics (SW-RAIL) Platform.

The statement noted that SW-RAIL is designed to optimize existing infrastructure to cut transportation costs, improve logistics efficiency, strengthen agro-industrial development, enhance passenger mobility, and create jobs across the region.

SWDC expressed its commitment on updating the public on the project’s progress, urging them to only rely on the commission for authoritative information on the programme.

“The Commission is committed to keeping the public updated as the project progresses and encourages reliance on official SWDC channels for authoritative information on its programmes and projects,” the commission stated.