Hoodlums disrupted Saturday’s local government congress of the Mr Nyesom Wike faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), leaving a trail of destruction of property and injuries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that party members were attacked at Bodija, Ibadan North Local Government Area, and allegedly, at other venues of the congress across the state.

According to a member of the faction, Julius Adekunle, the hoodlums attacked almost all the designated venues of the congresses across the state.

“It was a planned attack because the hoodlums touched many of the venues across the state.

“Reports from Ogbomoso North, Ibarapa Central, Akinyele, Ibadan North LGAs, among others, showed that not less than 10 of our members were attacked.

“Many vehicles and other property belonging to our members were also vandalised.

“The hoodlums also invaded the house of our party leader, Chief Hazeem Gbolarunmi, at Bodija, where property worth millions of naira was vandalised,” Mr Adekunle said.

The faction’s state Chairman, Abdulrahman Akinoso, confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the development.

Akinoso described the incident as chaotic and called on security operatives to ensure those responsible were arrested and held accountable.

