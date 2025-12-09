The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has joined the Accord Party, following his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) earlier this month.

The governor announced his new party affiliation in a statement posted on his official X handle on Tuesday.

In the statement, Mr Adeleke also declared his intention to seek a second term in office on the platform of the Accord Party, saying he aims to continue his administration’s ongoing programmes.

The governor said he joined the Accord Party on 6 November, although he only made it public today.

“Today, we unveiled the Accord Party, our new platform for the good people of Osun State. From Osun West to Osun East to Osun Central, this is our party, our new platform for victory come August next year.

“I joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely on 6th November 2025, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026. This was after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders,” he said.

Second-term ambition

Mr Adeleke said he intended to contest for a second term to complete the ongoing projects he had initiated since assuming office three years ago.

“Stakeholders and residents of Osun State are aware of why we are taking this important decision. We intend to pursue a second term in office on the platform of the Accord Party to complete ongoing delivery of good governance and democratic dividends, which have been applauded at home and abroad,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Osun off-cycle governorship election for 8 August 2026.

The Accord Party has limited political strength in Osun State primarily because it holds no seats in the state assembly and controls no local government councils.

Mr Adeleke’s move will, therefore, test whether electoral victory in Osun is driven more by the candidate’s strength than party structure.

There had been earlier speculations that Mr Adeleke would join the All Progressives Congress (APC), but sources familiar with the matter said internal resistance within the APC frustrated that move.

Why he opted for the Accord Party

Mr Adeleke said he chose the Accord Party because its welfarist ideology aligns with his administration’s focus on the welfare of citizens and workers.

The governor said that since he joined the Accord party, he has been encouraged by the philosophy of the party.

“We opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with our passionate focus on citizens’ and workers’ welfare. Since I joined, I have been fascinated by the philosophy of this great party. The primary essence of a government is the welfare and well-being of the people,” he said.

He also welcomed the national leadership of the party to the state and called for unity ahead of the 2026 poll.

“I welcome the leadership of the Accord from the National into Osun State. You are now part of us,, as I am also now part of you. We are united in progress and good intentions for the good people of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

“Our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for future elections. We have a duty to ensure an inclusive leadership that prioritises the interests of all groups. Our party, Accord Party, is here to take over Osun governance and sustain the delivery of good governance in our dear state.”