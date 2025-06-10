A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has warned that if drastic steps are not taken to address the crises in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it may become a political “carcass.”

Mr Fayose, a member of the PDP, stated this when he visited President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence, Lagos, on Monday night.

He, however, said he would not dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the president’s party, despite the crisis.

“Let me be very clear. Ayodele Fayose will not move from PDP to any other political party, not even the APC.

“I am 65 years old this year. Defection is a personal choice, and I cannot speak for those who have moved. Some say they are impressed with the president’s performance, others believe the PDP is in disarray, and truthfully, the PDP is in serious trouble.

“If something drastic is not done, the party will become a carcass. That is the gospel truth,” he said.

PDP has been enmeshed in crisis since the end of its presidential primaries in 2022 which produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its candidate for the February 2023 election.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Some of its governors, led by the current FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, at the time governor of Rivers State, and others, declined support for Atiku, who later lost to President Tinubu.

Fresh crisis hit the party last year following the refusal of its national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, to resign from office after losing the governorship election in Imo State.

The South-east zonal chapter of the party had picked a former national youth leader, Ude-Okoye, to replace Mr Anyanwu.

On Monday, Mr Wike and other members of the party rallied support for Mr Anyanwu.

Asked what he had done to reposition the PDP, Mr Fayose, believed to be Mr Wike’s political ally, acknowledged that he is no longer at the forefront of national politics, adding that he played his part while in office.

“I’m no longer in the frontline; I am not a sitting governor anymore. When I was governor of Ekiti State, I made significant contributions. I was a hotbed of opposition and a strong voice for the PDP, everybody knew that. But today, I can only play a supportive role. Still, I must speak the truth: without urgent action, the PDP is headed for serious decline.”

He, however, restated his loyalty to the opposition party saying, “Yes, I am a party man, and that is why I said earlier that I will never leave the PDP for any other party. The moment I’m no longer in the PDP, I would rather quit partisan politics altogether.”

Mr Fayose said thought he was critical of past administrations, notably that of Muhammadu Buhari, the efforts of the Tinubu administration deserve to be acknowledged.

The former Ekiti governor, who has been standing trial for alleged corruption since leaving office, said there is no miracle that can make President Tinubu to turn things around within a short and therefore the little the president has done must be commended.

“For Nigerians, no one is saying it is easy. There is no miracle that can turn things around overnight. But for the little the president has done, we must commend him.

“I was a critic of the last administration, but you cannot compare the situation now. I am here today, not just because of his homecoming, but to also encourage him to do more for the country ” he said

Mr Fayose said he had never hidden his admiration and support for President Tinubu.

“Even while I was in office, I had always believed in his leadership and I never hid my support for him, even before he became President. As leaders, we must be courageous enough to encourage him where he is doing well. Stabilising an economy that was on the brink is no small feat. There’s a clear difference between total change and steady stabilization. The steps taken so far by the President, especially regarding the economy and the currency, give us hope.”

On Ekiti, the former governor praised the current APC administration of Abiodun Oyebanji, describing its performance as outstanding and worthy of support regardless of political affiliations.

“We have a governor in Ekiti who is doing very, very well. All the former governors are solidly behind him. In Ekiti, governance goes beyond political lines, our state is our primary constituency. It is only through unity that development can happen.”

He also said that he had sought clarity from President Tinubu regarding Mr Oyebanji’s political future.

“The last time I visited the president, I asked him about his position on Governor Oyebanji. He assured me of his support. Today, I asked again to clear the air because of the rumours flying around. His response was the same: ‘Ayo, that is where I am.’ And I told him, I remain with the Governor.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

