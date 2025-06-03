The Lagos State Government has announced stiffer penalties for environmental infractions, warning that anyone caught dumping refuse illegally or littering public spaces will be fined N250,000 or face up to three months in prison.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said this at a press conference on Tuesday.

Mr Wahab said repeat offenders would face even harsher punishments.

“There is no excuse. We won’t drop the ball. We would continue to ramp up our enforcement and sensitisation,” Mr Wahab said, according to a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Kunle Adeshina.

Mr Wahab reiterated that the ban on cart pushers remains in place due to their role in indiscriminate waste dumping.

“Residents should desist from patronising them and always patronise registered PSP,” he warned.

He decried the actions of developers who dump building materials on roads and drainage systems, stating that such construction sites would be sealed and their owners prosecuted.

“We have already prosecuted over 3,000 offenders. This is just the beginning,” he said.

Enforcement drives

Enforcement teams from agencies, including the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) task force, have intensified operations across the state.

“We are arresting, prosecuting, naming and shaming violators,” Mr Wahab said.

One area of concern is the presence of squatters on pedestrian bridges, which he described as hubs for open defecation and petty crime.

“They dissuade pedestrians from using the bridges and, in turn, endanger lives,” the commissioner said.

Single-use plastics ban

Mr Wahab had also confirmed that the ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam food packs would be enforced starting 1 July, following an 18-month moratorium granted to manufacturers, distributors and users.

“There is no going back. The theme for World Environment Day—‘Ending Plastic Pollution’—underscores the urgency,” he said.

Ahead of the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, the commissioner urged residents to properly manage waste generated during animal slaughter and festivities.

“All generated wastes should be sorted, bagged and handed over to approved PSP operators across all wards.

“The government has done its part. Now residents must do theirs ”

Monthly sanitation set to resume

Meanwhile, Mr Wahab has announced that the state government plans to resume the suspended monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

The commissioner disclosed this after an inspection tour of Idi-Araba, Orile Iganmu and Alaba Rago.

“We are returning to monthly sanitation. But beyond that, we must make sanitation a daily culture and way of life,” he said.

At Alaba Rago Market, Mr Wahab expressed disappointment at the unsanitary conditions, noting that the median had been converted into a dumpsite and the market had encroached onto the road.

He said a decision on whether to seal the market again would be taken if the situation did not improve.

Lagos generates 13,000 tonnes of waste daily

In April, LAWMA Managing Director Muyiwa Gbadegesin revealed that Lagos generates an average of 13,000 tonnes of waste daily.

Mr Gbadegesin said the agency, in partnership with PSP operators, deploys 102 compactor trucks daily to evacuate waste across the state.

He also noted the continued operation of LAWMA’s marine waste team, which clears waste from coastlines, lagoons and drainage channels.

LAWMA is expanding its medical waste services to include waste from salons and beauticians and is investing in waste-to-wealth initiatives to reduce reliance on landfills.

“Every Lagos resident has a role to play—disposing of waste properly, cleaning gutters, and sorting at source. We must all contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment,” Mr Gbadegesin said.

