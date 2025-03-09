The Federal Government has adopted Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun, Ogun State, as a Federal University.
Established by the Ogun State Government in 2005, TASUED holds the distinguished position as Nigeria’s first specialised university of education. It was named after Dr Tai Solarin, a revered activist and the founder of Mayflower School in Ikenne.
As a federal institution, TASUED will be the first federally owned tertiary school in Ogun East senatorial district.
With a well-developed infrastructure and academic programme, the transition requires minimal federal investment, a statement by Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson, noted on Sunday.
Mr Tinubu approved the adoption on Friday and thanked the Ogun State Government for inviting the Federal Government to take over the school, one of the state’s best educational assets.
“It is an opportunity for the Federal Government to honour Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who began the revolutionary free education programme in Western Nigeria and Dr Tai Solarin, who spent most of his life educating our children and impacting patriotic and leadership lessons in them at Mayflower School in Ikenne”, President Tinubu said.
“It is also in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, who played a critical role in preventing the university’s closure in 2012, just seven years after its establishment,” he added.
Messrs Awolowo and Solarin were celebrated figures from the Eastern Senatorial District of Ogun State, encompassing Ijebu and Remo.
Mr Tinubu emphasised that TASUED’s transition into a Federal University of Education is a strategic step in the Federal Government’s commitment to bolster teacher education and enhance the quality of instruction across all educational levels.
With TASUED’s new status, the Federal Government oversees three education universities. Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Owerri and Adeyemi Federal University of Education in Ondo are the country’s other two universities of education.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
March 9, 2025
