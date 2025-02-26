The Ondo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, confirmed two commissioners-designate, Kayode Ajulo and Omowunmi Issac, whose names were forwarded to it by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa after his inauguration on Monday.

A member of the assembly, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi (APC/Owo 1), moved a motion for the report of the Committee of the Whole House to confirm the nominees. Chris Ogunlana (Irele/ APC) seconded the motion.

The Deputy Speaker, Abayomi Akinruntan, who submitted the report, said that the nominees, possessed requirements to function as commissioners, adding that the two candidates are mentally and physically fit to excel in their respective positions.

Speaking on the commissioners-designate, a member, Olamide Oladiji, said that the duo had been screened, and found worthy to serve in the capacity.

“These nominees have distinguished themselves in their professional fields, and have carved a niche for themselves in all sphere of life.

“They have meritoriously served the state, hence their nomination by Mr Governor.

“Dr Ajulo, SAN , is a legal luminary, with proven integrity, within and outside the bar.

“He has been able to distinguish himself in his professional field, and had received national honours and several laurels due to hard work and dedication.

“Also, Mrs Omowunmi is a financial expert that has contributed immensely to the development of Ondo State, and had managed the lean resources of the state for economic and infrastructural development and advancement,” he said.

Mr Oladiji asked the commissioners-designate to uphold truth, and discharge their duties to the best of their abilities, so that the state would continue to be the positive reference in the comity of states in the country.

The legislators, subsequently, confirmed the two commissioners-designate by a voice vote of the majority.

Speaking after their confirmation, Mr Ajulo, who served as the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice during Governor Aiyedatiwa’s earlier term in office, commended the governor for having faith and confidence in them, stating that they would serve in line with the laws of the land.

The House of Assembly also approved the request of the state governor to appoint 10 special advisers.

The House of the Assembly, thereafter, adjourned plenary till 27 February.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday, re-nominated Mr Ajulo and Mrs Isaac, who were immediate-past Commissioners for Justice and Finance, for appointment subject to their approval by the legislative.

(NAN)

