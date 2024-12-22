The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the governments and people of Oyo, Anambra and FCT, over the tragic loss of life resulting from recent stampedes at food palliative distribution venues in the affected areas.
The stampedes reportedly claimed the lives of approximately 65 Nigerians while others suffered different degrees of injuries.
In his messages of condolence to Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Charles Soludo of Anambra and Nyesom Wike in the FCT, Mr Abiodun lamented that the deaths of these innocent individuals are particularly heartbreaking, as it stemmed from their pursuit of basic needs of survival.
|
Mr Abiodun, therefore, urged all Nigerians to exercise restraint and adhere to security protocols during palliative distribution events to prevent any further tragedies.
“Deaths, such as these, diminished us as a people. These disasters came at a time when families around the world are in festive and joyous mood. It is indeed tragic.
“I, on behalf of my family and the good people of Ogun State commiserate with my brother Governors, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Charles Soludo of Anambra State and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the families of the victims and all Nigerians, on these unfortunate incidents.
“May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” Governor Abiodun added.
