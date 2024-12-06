The Trade Union wing of the Lagos State Public Service Joint Negotiating Council (LSPSJNC) has commended the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for “swiftly” implementing the new minimum wage but urged him to fulfill other “agreements” including consequential salary adjustments.
The group in a statement jointly signed by its chairperson Segun Balogun, and other members, asked the state government to “address other provisions of our agreement to ensure that the gains of the new wage structure are not diminished by inflation or other economic pressures.”
“Such measures will further safeguard the well-being of workers and their families, ensuring the long-term impact of these policies,” the statement noted.
“Agreement”
Meanwhile, Mr Balogun further broke down the “agreement” they had with the state government to include payment of outstanding arrears, 40 per cent ‘peculiar allowance,’ and 100 per cent of basic salary as Christmas bonus.
|
He, however, told PREMIUM TIMES that the “issues are not yet finalised, (but) the State Government expressed a positive disposition and willingness to work collaboratively with Organised Labour to address them in the near future.”
“These agreements and commitments underscore the State Government’s dedication to improving workers’ welfare and fostering a harmonious relationship with Organised Labour,” it added.
Minimum wage
Mr Sanwo-Olu had in October announced that the state was ready to pay N85,000 as minimum wage to its workers and also hopes to increase it to N100,000 by 2025.
This was as the federal government announced in July the minimum wage of N70,000, an increase from the previous wage of N30,000 following pressure from the labour unions.
The new minimum wage in Lagos State is N15,000 higher than what the federal government announced in July.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) mounted pressure on the federal government following the removal of the fuel subsidy, high inflation rates and deregulation of the Naira.
Commendation
The group commended the “prompt rollout of the revised wage structure” which it claimed has provided much-needed financial relief to public servants, especially in the face of current economic challenges
“It has also elevated the morale of workers across the state, reinforcing Lagos State’s reputation as the “Centre of Excellence” and a trailblazer in governance,” it added.
The group said the governor showed exemplary leadership based on the implementation of the new minimum wage.
