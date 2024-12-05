Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday announced plans to extend the state’s fibre-optic network by an additional 1,200 kilometres in 2025, complementing the existing 2,500 kilometres.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said this while speaking at the sixth edition of the Art of Technology Lagos Conference, which had the theme, “AI and the Lagos Digital Economy.”

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said the state also had plans to host world-class data centres in Lagos within the next 24 months.

According to Mr Sanwo-Olu, these projects will provide the backbone for scalable, innovative solutions, and further solidify Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading technology hub.

He noted that Lagos was not just Nigeria’s economic nerve centre but also Africa’s leading technology hub, accounting for over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s tech startups.

The governor highlighted the state’s achievements in the tech space, including the raising of over $1.2 billion by Lagos-based startups in 2023, which accounted for 75 per cent of all startup investments in Nigeria.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said these achievements were a result of deliberate policies and investments that had created an enabling environment for innovation to thrive.

He said over 450 smart cameras under the Safe City Project would improve public safety and traffic management, as well as the Lagos Digital Service Platform.

“The platform is a transformative tool that embodies the state’s vision of accessible, transparent, and efficient governance.

“These projects are not just about infrastructure, they are about empowering our people and driving sustainable development across sectors.

“Our digitisation efforts are revolutionising governance.

“Fourteen government agencies have already digitised citizen-facing services, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility.

“With the Enterprise Architecture Project, we are harmonising data systems to prepare for AI-driven service delivery.

“This innovation will ensure faster responses and smoother interactions between citizens and government,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu added that the Lagos digital service platform would bridge the gap between the government and the people, fostering trust and delivering impactful results.

He also highlighted the state’s commitment to sustainability, noting that the Lagos State Science, Research, and Innovation Council (LASRIC) had supported over 65 startups and 75 research projects across Lagos.

The governor said it had supported these startups with a commitment of N1 billion to innovation funding in 2024.

He said further that the digital leap programme also aimed at training 50,000 Lagos residents in cutting-edge skills such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, coding, and cloud computing.

Mr Sanwo-Olu emphasised the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

He called on policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, and innovators to work together to create a Lagos where technology transformed lives and every resident felt the impact of innovation.

Mr Sanwo-Olu noted that together, Lagos residents could build a Lagos that worked for all, driven by innovation, powered by people, and guided by purpose.

The Art of Technology Lagos Conference is a flagship event that celebrates the state’s collective ambition to position Lagos as the digital heartbeat of Africa.

(NAN)

