A pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Bayo Adeyokunnu, has reportedly indicated interest in contesting for the vacant throne of Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Osun State.

The General Overseer of RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, dropped a hint recently during Mr Adeyokunnu’s 70th birthday celebration in the United States, where he (Adeyokunnu) currently serves as the deputy continental overseer of the church.

The clergyman, the younger brother of Mr Adeboye’s wife, Folu, will soon retire from the church, having clocked 70.

The Owa Obokun seat became vacant on 12 September after the death of its last occupant, Adekunle Aromolaran.

While praying at the birthday ceremony held on 26 October at RCCG Victory Temple, Bowie, Maryland, USA, Mr Adeboye said Mr Adeyokunnu may be the next king of Ijeshaland.

“He may be the next king of Ijeshaland,” the revered clergyman, generally called GO, was heard saying in a video clip of the event.

He described Mr Adeyokunnu as a prayer warrior and dedicated Christian, stating that he had known him for about 60 years.

“I have known him before I got married to his sister and that is for about 60 years now. He is the first friend I would have in the Adeyokunnu family apart from my wife. He was not a big man like this. He was like then the little Bayo. But we bonded together speedily.

“He also got born again under my ministry. I can still remember the sermon I preached that day, titled, ‘Come and Drink’, and he is still drinking today. Every opportunity he had he would want to get a little more. He is a warrior. He can pray anything out of you,” Mr Adeboye said in Yoruba language.

The GO explained why he chose to pray in Yoruba, saying, “For your information, you don’t speak English in the presence of a monarch in our land because I am also from Ijeshaland. So I will not pray in English for him because he is a prince and maybe the next king.”

Royal background

According to amazon.com, Mr Adeyokunnu hails from the Bilaro ruling house. He is a great-great-son of Kabiyesi Ofokutu I.

The clergyman obtained a degree in English Studies from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University). While at the institution, he committed his life to Christ and once served as vice president of the Student Christian Movement.

In 1989, Mr Adeyokunnu was commissioned as assistant pastor of the Victoria Island Parsh of the RCCG and later pastored the Glory Living Spring Parish in 1992.

In 1993, he moved to Florida, US, where he pastored a church alongside Obed in Tallahassee. He started the Victory Temple in 1996 with about 50 members. The church has grown to over 2,000 members.

Mr Adeyokunnu is married to Margaret, and they have three children.

He could not be reached for comment.

Second RCCG pastor to be king

If he is eventually crowned as the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Mr Adeyokunnu will be the second RCCG pastor to become a traditional ruler in recent times.

In September 2023, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State approved Afolabi Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso, an ancient town in the state. He was crowned in December of that year.

Until his selection, Mr Olaoye oversaw the RCCG’s Jesus House branch in Washington, DC.

But in his selection, some people had asked why he should leave God’s work to become a traditional ruler.

Mr Olaoye explained that he heard from God to become the king of his people.

“I heard God tell me on January 2, 2022, that becoming the Soun of Ogbomoso was my destiny.

“The next thing I heard, clearly, ‘You were born for this; this is the reason for your birth.’ That’s what I heard. Of course, that’s not what I was expecting. But, let me tell you this is what I heard, I am 10/10,” he said.

Mr Adeboye also defends Mr Olaoye’s choice, saying God had a hand in his ascension.

“I knew Olaoye was born to be king. When he (Olaoye) came to me to inform me about the development, I told him to go and pray. He came back and said he had not heard anything. I told him to go back and pray again, and after a while, he came back and told me, ‘God has spoken. I have heard him loud and clear that I should go ahead. It was then that I told him to go ahead because it had been destined. I knew that long ago, but I wanted God to speak to him directly.

“To my critics, if I said no and God said yes, whose word is the final? God, of course. So, I cannot stop him because Pastor Olaoye was destined to be a king even before he was born and thank God it is coming to fruition,” he said at the interdenominational thanksgiving service for the new king.

