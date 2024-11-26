Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has engaged 16 traditional rulers to amplify the fight against Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The development is to mark this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the agency’s spokesperson Adejoke Ladenegan-Oginni said in a statement on Monday.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that starts on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.

The campaign, which is supported by the United Nations (UN), calls for action to end violence against women and girls. It is themed: “UNITE! Invest to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls.”

DSVA

The advocacy is in partnership with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Program, supported by the European Union and implemented by the International IDEA.

In a post on its X handle, the agency said the traditional rulers were selected because of their “influential roles in shaping societal norms, these leaders will champion behavioural change and urge their communities to reject violence in all its forms.”

According to the statement, the initiative will empower community members while providing resources and support for survivors of SGBV.

Activities planned by the agency include town hall meetings featuring key speakers addressing SGBV and its various forms, as well as two awareness walks in the Epe and Elegushi area of the state.

Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of the agency, stressed during the inauguration of the annual event at the Oniwaya Palace in Yaba, on Monday, the need of collaborating with traditional rulers to close gaps in addressing SGBV.

Mrs Vivour-Adeniyi explained that the agency used data to choose kingdoms with high rates of sexual and gender-based violence, but low reporting.

She stressed the importance of challenging myths surrounding these issues and using traditional rulers as first responders and cultural custodians to fight violence in their communities.

The agency calls on government, civil society organisations and the private sector to strengthen efforts to prevent all forms of violence against women and girls, emphasising that such violence is preventable.

GBV in Nigeria

GBV cases such as child marriage and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) often defended as cultural or religious traditions remain serious issues in Nigeria.

And traditional leaders’ involvement could play a vital role in spreading awareness, debunking stereotypes, and fostering a safe environment that rejects violence in whatever form.

Between 2013 and 2018, findings from the Nigeria Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS), revealed that incidence of spousal physical, sexual, or emotional violence grew from 25 per cent to 36 per cent, with spousal violence being the most prevalent.

Also from the DHS data, instances of sexual violence against women from ages 15 to 49 increased from 36.9 per cent to 44.9 per cent.

