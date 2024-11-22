Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that his administration will award a contract for the construction of Alagbole-Akute and Akute-Oke-Aro-Ijoko roads in Ifo Local Government Area in the next two weeks.

The Ogun state Governor Abiodun, who disclosed this at the commissioning of the Ojodu Abiodun-Denro-Ishasi-Akute Road on Friday, said construction would start from Akute to Oke Aro.

He said: “Within the next few weeks, a maximum of three weeks, in my determination to ensure that this local government wears a new look, I will be awarding the Alagbole-Akute road. I will also be awarding the Akute-Ijoko-Oke-Aro road.

“That Akute-Ijoko-Oke-Aro road goes all the way to Sango; that road is 32 kilometers. We started from Sango and have constructed around 15 kilometers of that road. However, we are now set to start from Akute and construct it towards Oke-Aro.

“I realized that once we do that, it connects the whole loop; it connects all the Hercules, Akute-Ajuwon, Alagbole-Ajuwon. God will help us,” he said.

Mr Abiodun, who described a good road network as a key enabler for development, also stated that the ongoing construction of Toyin-Giwa, Akute-Ajuwon, and Akute-Alagbole roads would be commissioned in three months’ time.

He said: “I was here months ago. In my responsive nature, because as a government, you must be responsive, some roads were brought to my attention, namely the Toyin-Giwa-Hercules road or Oke-Aro road, the Akute-Ajuwon road and the Alagbole-Ajuwon road.

“Those three roads were brought to my attention. I inspected those three roads and I said within the next two to three weeks, work would begin on the roads.

“I am happy to confirm to you that not only has work begun, those roads will be commissioned probably in the next two to three months.

“I have heard testimonies from people talking about the quality of work done on the roads. They talked about the high quality, and I am happy with the contractor.”

The Ojodu-Abiodun-Denro-Ishasi-Akute Road, the governor noted, was in a deplorable condition but required the determination of his administration to restore the road to good shape to ease the suffering of people in the area.

“When I assumed office, I visited this local government and took notice of this road, and I promised to reconstruct it. I am happy that today, the people can see it, can touch it, and feel what we have done here.

“This local government is a key area in Ogun State. This road offers the opportunity to live and work in Lagos or live and work here in Ogun State. This area offers affordability and peace to people who want to live here.

“This road was in bad shape, but I promised to reconstruct it. With this road, we are demonstrating and firmly taking ownership of this area,” Governor Abiodun added.

He said the road would ease transportation and provide good accessibility to Lagos State as well as revitalize the socio-economic life of people in the area.

While pleading with the people to make good use of the road and desist from blocking the drainage or turning the road into a mechanic workshop, the State helmsman said speed breakers were erected, as demanded by the people, to stop drivers from using it as a racetrack.

While calling on investors to make Ogun State their choice, Governor Abiodun assured that his government would construct more roads and continue to make the environment conducive for business to thrive.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, in his opening remarks, said the 4.65-kilometer road with a 30-meter bridge was to enhance connectivity, economic growth, and the overall development of the area while also making seamless connections to Lagos State.

The Chairman of Ifo Local Government Area, Idris Kusimo, said with the construction of the road, it would serve as a catalyst for economic growth as it would bring back commercial activities to the area.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, who had represented the area at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, said the road was constructed 15 years ago and was washed away three months after, adding that since then, no administration had thought about repairing it.

The Olu of Ilaro and Chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, lauded the governor for bringing life back to border towns in the State, maintaining that with the construction of the road, the governor has reclaimed State territory and made the people feel part of the State.

Alhaji Bashir, the Zonal Chairman of the Community Development Association, said the area was noted for flooding during the rainy season as a journey of 20 minutes usually took two hours, stating that with the reconstruction, they now feel like part of the residents of the State.

