The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday, signed a new minimum wage of N70,000 agreement with workers in the state effective 1 December.

The approval follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the state government and leaders of organised labour in the state.

According to the MoU, the new minimum wage will cover all strata of Ekiti workers, as well as pensioners.

The wage agreement was signed on behalf of the state government by the Head of Service, Folakemi Olomojobi; while leaders of the labour centres in the state signed on behalf of workers.

Mr Olomojobi said Governor Oyebanji approved the template the way it was presented by the committee based on the Governor’s commitment to prioritising workers’ welfare and wellbeing.

While describing Mr Oyebanji as a “worker-friendly governor” who desires the best for workers in the state, the Head of Service used the opportunity to express her appreciation to the labour leaders for their understanding, patience and dexterity in achieving the best for the workers.

She also thanked Ekiti workers for waiting patiently for the outcome of the decision of the committee and their unwavering trust in the state government that it will give them the best deal.

She called on workers to reciprocate the government gesture by enhancing their service delivery through their commitment to the success of the administration.

She said: “Today is another landmark in the history of Ekiti State as we come together to sign the new minimum wage for Ekiti State Public servants. I want to first appreciate our governor, who, on the 31st of August 2024, put together the committee to negotiate Ekiti State public service minimum wage.

“This committee has taken not less than eight weeks to meet to deliberate on the minimum wage for Ekiti state. I want to emphasise that this was a very painstaking process, it was a process that brought to bear the funds available to Ekiti. In the midst of this, the governor bent forward and backwards to accommodate our yearnings, and today we have agreed on the minimum wage to be paid in Ekiti State.”

Workers speak

In their separate remarks, Chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Kolapo Olatunde; Trade Union Congress (TUC), Sola Adigun, and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Femi Ajoloko, commended Mr Oyebanji for his efforts at giving the best to Ekiti workers.

The labour leaders also noted that the new minimum wage cut across all strata of Ekiti workforce including the pensioners, adding that when the table is compared with those of other states, the governor has given the best.

Also at the brief event was the Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun.

