The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists and other road users to have a change of attitude to avoid loss of lives and property from road crashes.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Oyo State, Rosemary Alo, made the call during a news conference organised as part of activities for the 2024 World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Crash (RTC) Victims on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is observed every year on the third Sunday of November to pay homage to those who have lost their lives in road traffic crashes.

The day is also set aside to advocate better support for victims and bereaved families and to promote action to save lives.

Alo noted that the theme of 2024 Remembrance Day, ‘That Day’, was carefully selected to tell the stories of the day when traffic collisions stopped or changed the course of a victim’s life forever.

She urged motorists, pedestrians and all road users to recognise the fact that road traffic crashes killed more passengers than drivers, hence the need to remember that road safety remained a collective responsibility.

She noted that the command in addition to its enlightenment programmes would deploy more officers on the highways to manage traffic during yuletide.

She added that special attention would be placed on the roads under construction and black spots to forestall road crashes.

“We want to appeal to the conscience and consciousness of road users on the need to embrace safe practices in the use of the road.

“Passengers should know that they have the right to report dangerous driving, they should not keep quiet or be complacent.

“I wish to assure members of the public that FRSC will continue to work with all stakeholders to pursue public enlightenment programmes and aggressive enforcement of traffic rules and regulations to serve as deterrence to traffic offenders.

“We advocate for attitudinal change of all drivers, tricyclists, cyclists and the general public, we appeal to road users to obey all traffic rules and ensure safety requirements during and after the end of the year yuletides,” she said.

