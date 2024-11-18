The Ekiti State Government on Monday approved another sum of N1.3 billion for electricity projects ranging from the purchase of transformers and installation of solar streetlights to the extension of power to communities that had hitherto been without electricity across the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Taiwo Olatunbosun, who made this known in Ado Ekiti, said the State Executive Council’s approval was part of the efforts to boost the supply of electricity across the state.

He added that the projects would also enhance the security of lives, property, and commercial activities, as well as improve the water supply network in the state.

Mr Olatunbosun highlighted the projects to include the extension of electricity and installation of transformers in the Osekita community, Iworoko Ekiti and Idi-Aagba community, off Ilawe road, Ado Ekiti; the Efon Alaaye Water Treatment Plant (WTP) of the Ekiti State Water Corporation (EKSWC).

He said others include the installation of solar streetlights at GRA 3rd Extension, off NTA Road, DE Head Area at EKSU Road to Olorunsogo zone and Faglo area at Old Iyin Road to Ijadu Junction in Ado Ekiti.

The commissioner explained that the government has a new policy initiative of using solar lamps for road illumination instead of the traditional diesel generator-powered lamps for sustainability, adding that the move was also to ensure a safe, healthy and steady supply of water since the Water Treatment Plants (WTP) in the state need a reliable power supply to function properly.

According to him, some of the benefiting areas were rapidly developing but unserved communities that, despite being heavily populated and having many Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), have been without electricity for several years.

He said the state government was also embarking on a proactive, cost-saving, and anticipatory-buying approach to deflect the impact of the prevalence of price instability induced by galloping inflation in the country.

Reiterating the commitment of Governor Abiodun Oyebanji’s administration to the rapid development of the state and the general well-being of the people, Mr Olatunbosun solicited the continued support of all stakeholders. He stressed the need to see the task of developing the state as a collective responsibility for optimal results.

