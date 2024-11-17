Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Ondo 2024 governorship election, Sylvester Alabi, said the suspects arrested by the State Security Services (SSS) on Saturday over alleged vote buying had yet to be handed over to the police.

Speaking on Sunday in Akure on the conduct of the governorship election, the police chief denied the allegations by civil society organisations that vote buying occurred under the watch of police operatives.

“We are told that the SSS arrested some persons in connection with vote buying; up until now, none has been handed over to the police for thorough investigation,” said Mr Alabi.

The police said that contrary to allegations, those who claimed to have witnessed vote buying did not make any formal report to the police for further action.

“To my knowledge, there was no vote trading where the police watched without taking action; no report of such was made to us,” he said.

The SSS arrested a suspect with two bags of money meant for voter inducement

According to reports, the arrest occurred at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007, near St. Stephen’s Primary School in Akure, at about 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Alabi, however, admitted that there were pockets of violence in isolated areas and that security agencies were at hand to tackle it.

He said the police foiled an attempt to snatch a ballot box in a particular area and arrested three suspects in connection with the incident.

“It is pertinent to state that during the electoral process, we recorded reports of pocket incidences, with some arrests made, though the incidences were inconsequential as the security agents deployed were able to effectively take charge of the situations,” he said.

He said that to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the aftermath of the election, more security had been deployed across the state to monitor and protect every area.

“The police and other security agencies will not allow any post-election ugly incident in any part of the state.

“Tactical teams have also been put on red alert to forestall any act capable of causing a breach of public peace,” he said.

He commended the police and other security agencies for their “high level of integrity and professionalism”, which ensured that the election was peaceful, free and credible.

He also commended the election officials for their dedication and professionalism and thanked the residents for their participation and patience during the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

