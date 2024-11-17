Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa’s victory was a triumph for democracy and the people of the state.

On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr Aiyedatiwa the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo state.

A statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Edwin Olofu, chief press secretary to Mr Ganduje, quoted the APC chairperson as saying this in congratulating Mr Ayedatiwa for his re-election at the election.

Mr Ganduje said the remarkable success at the poll was a testament to the trust and confidence the people of Ondo State had in his vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to their well-being.

He said Mr Ayedatiwa’s victory was not just a win for the APC but a triumph for democracy and the enduring will of the people.

Mr Ganduje noted that the party’s recent victory in the Edo and Ondo States governorship election was not a fluke but an attestation that Nigerians had embraced the APC as their party.

He assured the party would remain in power for a long time.

Collective aspiration

The APC national chairman added that the election reflected the collective aspirations of the people of Ondo State, who had chosen continuity, progress, and development over retrogression.

He commended INEC for conducting a transparent, credible, and peaceful election, further consolidating Nigeria’s democratic gains.

Mr Ganduje also lauded the security agencies and stakeholders for ensuring a conducive environment for voters to exercise their franchise freely.

He expressed gratitude to the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Chairman, Hope Uzodimma, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and the party’s supporters across Ondo State.

Mr Ganduje added that their hard work, resilience, and unity of purpose were pivotal in securing the well-deserved victory.

He urged Mr Ayedatiwa to remain focused on delivering people-oriented policies and programmes that would uplift the living standards of the state’s people as he embarked on another term of service.

The APC chairman assured the governor of the party’s unwavering support and commitment to his administration’s success.

“I congratulate Ayedatiwa, the great people of Ondo State, and the entire APC family on this historic achievement,” Mr Ganduje said.

(NAN)

