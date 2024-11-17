The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his victory in the Ondo governorship election.

The party also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and other critical stakeholders for their vital contributions to the election’s successful conduct.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged victorious in Sunday’s election, securing 366,781 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ajayi Agboola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 117,845 votes.

APC spokesperson, Felix Morka, in a statement, congratulated the incumbent governor, Mr Aiyedatiwa, and emphasised that his re-election reflects the alignment of his policies with the people’s wishes.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) heartily congratulates the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on his re-election,”

Your Excellency’s resounding victory in the just-concluded Ondo state gubernatorial election clearly attests that your administration’s policies, programmes, and campaign message of hope and consolidation have resonated deeply with the electorate.

“With this renewed mandate, we are confident that you will build upon your accomplishments and take the state to even greater heights of social and economic development for the benefit of the good people of Ondo state.”

The APC spokesperson also thanked INEC and other stakeholders for their “professionalism and patriotism” in overseeing the election.

“We commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for their professionalism and patriotism in the discharge of their constitutional roles during the election,” Mr Morka said.

“We thank the Ondo electorate for their sustained and highly valued support of our great Party.”

