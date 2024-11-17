Ondo State Governor-elect Lucky Aiyedatiwa has promised to run an inclusive government while prioritising the welfare of Ondo citizens.

Mr Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the Ondo State governorship election after polling 366,781 votes to defeat his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 117,845 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Aiyedatiwa urged his opponents to join hands with him in the development of the state.

“Now that the elections are over, it is time to rededicate ourselves to the service of our dear State,” he said.

“I, therefore, want to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition parties and invite you to collaborate with us in the onerous task of building a better Ondo State for the overall good of our people.

“Let us put aside our differences and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our communities.”

Mr Aiyedatiwa said he accepted the results of the 2024 gubernatorial elections, noting that he was greatly humbled and honoured by the renewed mandate given to him to continue in office as governor, promising to justify the trust reposed in him.

“As your Governor, I promise to continue to run an inclusive and participatory government where every citizen has a voice and an opportunity to contribute to our collective progress,” he said.

“We will continue to prioritise the welfare of our people, foster economic growth, and ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come.”

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, and credible election and the security agencies for being professional in their assignments and maintaining peace throughout the exercise.

Mr Aiyedatiwa praised President Bola Tinubu, the National Chairperson of the APC, Umar Ganduje, and other APC governors, led by Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, for their support.

“I dedicate this victory, first to the Almighty God and second, to the memories of our departed leader and former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON,” he said.

PDP rejects election result

Meanwhile, the PDP’s Collation Agent, Olaniyi Ogungbuje, rejected the election result, saying it was obtained through vote buying.

“If the future of election in Nigeria is what we witnessed in this election, then I am deeply concerned,” Mr Ogungbuje said.

He said the election was marred by violence, especially in Idanre and could not pass for free and fair polls.

However, the Chairperson of the APC in Ondo State, who was also at the state collation centre, said the election was free and credible.

He said the PDP should return to the drawing and re-strategise ahead of the next governorship election.

