On Sunday, President Bola Tinubu congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC on his re-election at Saturday’s Ondo State Governorship election.
Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesperson, also commended the peaceful conduct of the process in a statement.
The President congratulated Mr Aiyedatiwa and the other candidates of the 17 political parties on their maturity and sense of purpose during the campaigns and the election, attributing the polls’ success to the state’s civility.
He urged the political actors to allow their orderly conduct to permeate the post-election activities and processes.
“President Tinubu believes the Ondo State election was another litmus test of the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“He affirmed that the electoral body justified the people’s confidence with early preparations, deployment of staff and materials, and handling of the electoral process,” said the statement.
The President also commended INEC for the efficiency of uploading more than 98 per cent of results on the same day of the elections.
He extended his appreciation to the Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Youth Service Corps, the military and other security outfits for their professionalism in maintaining peace and order.
The President urged candidates dissatisfied with the election outcome to explore the opportunities provided by the judicial system to seek redress in areas of conflict.
(NAN)
