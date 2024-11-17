Civil society organisation Yiaga Africa said multiple factors led to the low voter turnout in the just-concluded governorship elections in Ondo State.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday in Akure, Ondo State, the Programmes Director of Yiaga, Cynthia Mbamalu, listed the factors, which include a lack of trust in the electoral process, quality of leadership, and economic and security realities.

Yiaga Africa’s data put the turnout between 24 and 27 per cent.

Ms Mbamalu said the organisation had projected low voter turnout in its pre-election analysis due to these factors.

She, however, said that the organisation was conducting a study to determine the actual factors contributing to the reduced turnout.

“The official turnout for this election is 24.8 per cent which falls within our estimate. We did indicate in our pre-election findings that there was a likelihood of lower voter turnout, and there are several factors that could contribute to that.

“We are working on a study on voter turnout, and when we share the findings, you will see a lot more details,” she said.

Ms Mbamalu called on the media, civil society organisations, the election commission and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to improve voter and political education in Nigeria.

“That is why there’s a call to media, civil society, INEC and NOA that we need to invest more in political and voter education, especially from the media. Citizens consume a lot of content from the media platforms,” she said.

