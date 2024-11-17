Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the governorship election in Ese-Odo local government area, the hometown of his closest rival in the election, Agboola Ajayi.
Mr Ajayi is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Mr Aiyedatiwa scored a total of 14,511 votes in the local government area while Mr Ajayi polled 7,814.
The local government is in the Ondo South Senatorial District where the two candidates hail from.
Apart from Ese-Odo, Mr Aiyedatiwa also won in all the remaining 17 local governments in the state.
See the result of the local government as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
INEC RESULT: Ese-Odo LGA
Registered voters: 84,888
Accredited voters: 22,975
APC: 14,511
LP: 45
PDP: 7,814
ZLP: 02
Total valid votes: 22,551
Rejected votes: 417
Total votes cast: 22,968
