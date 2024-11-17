Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the governorship election in Ese-Odo local government area, the hometown of his closest rival in the election, Agboola Ajayi.

Mr Ajayi is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Aiyedatiwa scored a total of 14,511 votes in the local government area while Mr Ajayi polled 7,814.

The local government is in the Ondo South Senatorial District where the two candidates hail from.

Apart from Ese-Odo, Mr Aiyedatiwa also won in all the remaining 17 local governments in the state.

See the result of the local government as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC RESULT: Ese-Odo LGA

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Registered voters: 84,888

Accredited voters: 22,975

APC: 14,511

LP: 45

PDP: 7,814

ZLP: 02

Total valid votes: 22,551

Rejected votes: 417

Total votes cast: 22,968

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

